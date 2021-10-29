Letter: EDITORIALS

I am a newspaper guy. I worked in Seattle as a circulation and office manager for seven weekly newspapers. Today, I subscribe to both the Az Daily Star and the New York Times (Sunday edition).
I like the feel of news print, ink on my fingers, folding the paper just right to comfortably read an article. My dog Ramone fetches the papers each morning.
I do my best to write letters to the editor when I feel my opinions needs a soap box.
But I am a bit puzzled by the Star’s editorial page(s) recently. The paper prints most, if not all, its editorials, opinions and general commentary from other news sources. The LA Times, Bloomberg Opinion, St Louis Dispatch, The Baltimore Sun or The Dallas Morning News. I am not complaining. But is Tucson or greater Pima county not capable of writing significant editorials? Where’s are opinions from our best and brightest?
Tom Staab
East side
