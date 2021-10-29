 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: EDITORIALS
View Comments

Letter: EDITORIALS

  • Comments

I am a newspaper guy. I worked in Seattle as a circulation and office manager for seven weekly newspapers. Today, I subscribe to both the Az Daily Star and the New York Times (Sunday edition).

I like the feel of news print, ink on my fingers, folding the paper just right to comfortably read an article. My dog Ramone fetches the papers each morning.

I do my best to write letters to the editor when I feel my opinions needs a soap box.

But I am a bit puzzled by the Star’s editorial page(s) recently. The paper prints most, if not all, its editorials, opinions and general commentary from other news sources. The LA Times, Bloomberg Opinion, St Louis Dispatch, The Baltimore Sun or The Dallas Morning News. I am not complaining. But is Tucson or greater Pima county not capable of writing significant editorials? Where’s are opinions from our best and brightest?

Tom Staab

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country du…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News