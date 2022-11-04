Letter: Educate, Empower, Elevate: Choose Love

Five years ago, I experienced dirty politics. Two years ago, I experienced judicial abuse. This month, I celebrate Domestic Violence Awareness and Bullying Prevention. This month, I seek to empower each of us to respond to abuses of power.

Fear and unresolved trauma are some reasons for abuse of power. These keep many from accepting what they cannot control, so they seek to control situations for "the safety" of others. They speak "on behalf of others", instead of empowering others to speak.

The good news? We can educate, empower, and elevate others:

1. Set healthy boundaries!

2. Call out others.

3. Love one another, not as you want to be loved, but as the one you love wants to be loved.

4. Elect leaders who understand policy and their legalities for the protection of each of us and all of us.

"I kept looking for someone to solve the problem, and then I realized: I AM SOMEONE." (Anonymous)

Choose love.

Felicia Chew

Midtown