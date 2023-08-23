As a former educator, I don't believe our schools are graduating more dunderheads today but I do think many letters here could benefit from critical thinking. Too often, they begin with a false premise presented as fact and lead to a “common sense” solution we’re expected to accept as obvious. And comparing our results with Mississippi is hardly productive when both states are in a race to the bottom on educational spending. Voters here have repeatedly asked for more money but our Legislature has balked, choosing instead to focus upon drag performers reading to kids or relying upon personal bias instead of data-based programs for students whose first language isn’t English. Increased spending to attract more accredited educators and giving them the supplies they need are more likely to lead to positive impacts upon performance. Challenges to today’s students are far more demanding than those we faced, they should receive more support from us if they’re to address problems we’ve only made worse.