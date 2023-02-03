Tom Horne is trying to eliminate free public education in Arizona. He says he wants to improve the passing rates of Arizona public schools, but he wants to do it by eliminating the honest teaching of American history (which he inaccurately calls "critical race theory"), by further disadvantaging non-English speakers, and by increasing discipline, reducing counseling, adding police officers to schools, and handing over more voucher money to people who don't need it, further robbing public school systems that need the money for buildings and staff.