Letter: Education for all is the top priority!

Finally, education for all is back, with Gov. Hobbs proposing to invest differently from her predecessor. Ducey’s school voucher program consists of taxes to go to “private or parochial schools” (AZ Daily Star, 1-4-23), which undermines the constitutional mandate of separating church and state. Of course, the Republicans just mock this proposal, and they will shoot it down because they want state money to go to the rich while pretending that those vouchers would also help the poor to send their kids to the schools of their choice. But let’s face it, our future as a state depends on good schools across all levels, and to have good schools, you need good teachers. Those deserve to be paid to the fullest since they are crucial for the well-being of our society at large, today and tomorrow. Good teachers ensure that their students become critical and independent thinkers, but neither the voucher supporters nor the Republicans (almost the same) really want that. Good luck, Gov. Hobbs!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
