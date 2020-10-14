Letter: Education Funding and Special Interests

According to Capitol Media Services report of Jan 17, 2016 “Ducey Sends Local Road Money to DPS”, while further cutting education funding and KidsCAre- access to healthcare for children of working poor, “buried in the spending plan….” was $320,000 for litigation against federal species protections and $700,000 for increased hunting access on state land--over a million dollars in total.
I didn’t know Arizonans cared more about litigating against species protection and greater hunting access than public education and health care for children of working poor.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
