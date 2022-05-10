Letter: Education Funding

In Wednesday's Star, it was reported that despite low pay and a severe teacher shortage, the State legislature's solution isn't to increase pay but to forego teacher certification in some instances and allow people with no prior training to be in charge of a classroom. We have a rainy-day fund in Arizona that holds hundreds of millions of dollars. Instead of tapping this fund to upgrade classrooms and pay teachers what they deserve, the State continues to have no respect for those who educate our children.