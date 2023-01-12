Letter: Education funding

As a former teacher, I have some suggestion for actions that the Governor and Legislatures can do to help both teacher retention and the quality of education in our state. It's very simple, but, yes, it does take money. Many of the issues Arizona educators are facing could be remedied if we did this one thing: reduce the number of students in each classroom, from Kindergarten through High School. There is a huge difference between a classroom with 22 students compared to one with 34 (sometimes more). With fewer students, pupils can be held more accountable for their actions, their study habits, and their attendance. There can be a better bond between teacher. parent and student, and, for the teacher, the amount of paper work and extraneous duties can be diminished. Being able to do your job well and build relationships with students will go a long way in keeping Arizona-educated teachers in Arizona.