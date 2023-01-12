 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Education funding

  • Comments

As a former teacher, I have some suggestion for actions that the Governor and Legislatures can do to help both teacher retention and the quality of education in our state. It's very simple, but, yes, it does take money. Many of the issues Arizona educators are facing could be remedied if we did this one thing: reduce the number of students in each classroom, from Kindergarten through High School. There is a huge difference between a classroom with 22 students compared to one with 34 (sometimes more). With fewer students, pupils can be held more accountable for their actions, their study habits, and their attendance. There can be a better bond between teacher. parent and student, and, for the teacher, the amount of paper work and extraneous duties can be diminished. Being able to do your job well and build relationships with students will go a long way in keeping Arizona-educated teachers in Arizona.

Governor Hobbs, please add classroom size reduction to your list of educational reforms.

People are also reading…

Don Adams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

I am writing to express my full support for Green Energy Needs Copper. The new American Battery Factory coming to Tucson is a fantastic opport…

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Arizona Bowl

Letter: Arizona Bowl

As an Ohio University alum, I sincerely hope whoever runs the Arizona Bowl here in Tucson consider not using Barstool Sports for future teleca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News