Letter: education funding

Arizona voters: “Stop cutting education funding!”
Arizona republican legislators: *cuts education funding*
Arizona voters: *Reelects republican legislators*
Rinse and repeat.
My question as a teacher to Arizona voters is this. Seeing as this pattern has been repeating for decades, do you really think education is important? You claim education is important, but as they say on the talk show, tests indicate this is a lie. Otherwise, you would have thrown the bums out years ago.
Look at it from their point of view. Every time they have cut education funding, they have been reelected. If you were in their shoes, why would you not cut education funding? From what they see, education cuts are exactly what Arizona voters want.
So, Arizona voters, put your money where your mouth is. Vote out the very people that have been destroying education for years. Until that happens, your protests and propositions are meaningless.
David Reynolds
East side
