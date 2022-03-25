 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: education funding
View Comments

Letter: education funding

  • Comments

Regarding recent republican wrangling of school funding.

If you ever want to know what a society truly holds important, don’t listen to the rhetoric. Ignore the wish list. Skip the speeches to the big cheering crowds. Blow off all the “I believe” statements made by politicians and general public alike.

To learn what a society holds important, what it really holds near and dear to its heart, look at what that society actually pays for. When we search our collective couches, where do we send our change? That is the number one priority of a society. Anything else is just delusional lies.

Signed, A teacher that has had enough of hearing about how important education is.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Local-issues

Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy

As I have watched in amazement this year's phenomenal progress related to our University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team a really cool vision…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News