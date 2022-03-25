Letter: education funding

Regarding recent republican wrangling of school funding.
If you ever want to know what a society truly holds important, don’t listen to the rhetoric. Ignore the wish list. Skip the speeches to the big cheering crowds. Blow off all the “I believe” statements made by politicians and general public alike.
To learn what a society holds important, what it really holds near and dear to its heart, look at what that society actually pays for. When we search our collective couches, where do we send our change? That is the number one priority of a society. Anything else is just delusional lies.
Signed, A teacher that has had enough of hearing about how important education is.
David Reynolds
East side
