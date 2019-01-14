Re: the Jan. 11 letter to the editor "Education leads to critical thinking."
The letter claims, "Well educated, critical thinking Americans are more likely to be progressives because they study, read and engage in intellectual debate."
The conservatives I know, including myself, do all of that and more. We enjoy art, music, books and world travel. Some of us even have advanced college educations and have spent a lifetime seeking knowledge in many areas. Imagine that! We also believe there should be discussions in classrooms on all kinds of subjects, which indeed leads to critical thinking. However, we don't believe teachers should push their own political agenda. That isn't education but rather indoctrination.
We may disagree on what it means to be compassionate but compassion is not owned by progressives. If ones wants a current lesson in educated stupidity one only has to listen to the rants of the arrogant young woman from New York just elected to congress. A progressive.
Carol Ray Sorensen
Foothills
