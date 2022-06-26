Letter: Education or Propaganda?

Teachers cannot talk about racism. “We” don’t want children to feel badly about themselves on the basis of race. What “we” are actually saying is: this country has spent the past 200 years making people of color feel badly about themselves on the basis of race — they have been excluded from restaurants, hotels, made to sit at the back of the bus, lynched just because of the color of their skin —and now we are just going to whitewash this past. Now we are not going to talk about it because it might make WHITE people feel badly. I am at a loss for words to describe this erasure of 200 years of the experience of people of color living in America. Perhaps the word is “racism.”