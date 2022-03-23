 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Education related bills
The education bills passing through the legislature will not break the public’s trust in government schools but are a result of the complete forfeiture of trust that has already occurred. The argument against HB2808 blames the students for their schools’ failure. There are proven public/private options that successfully educate the same children. The bills calling for more transparency in curriculum are a result of the teachers’ unions openly stating they do not believe parents have a right to know or influence what is being taught to their children. It is the teachers’ unions along with their progressive allies who want to convince children that their parents are their enemies and threaten arrest if you object. I am also tired of the complaint that prohibitions on CRT inspired teaching that tells white children they are evil based on their color alone is prohibiting mere general discomfort, and so is unnecessary.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

