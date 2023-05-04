A warm body with minimal preparation is not enough to be a teacher. Even knowledge in a specific skill is not enough. You want teachers to have a college degree in education with the training and educational exposure that goes it. Arizona should want them to pass tenure, and keep updated. This state can make a commitment to public education for a solid future preparation for its students by supporting teacher compensation including benefits that are at least commensurate with the rest of the better committed states. That way we can attract teachers from this and other states to fill the needed vacancies with vetted desirable individuals. Principals should be held accountable to guide and monitor teachers as well. Teaching is an art requiring a myriad of skills. Public education is a USA institution that shouldn't be weakened. This legislature by passed that and went against the will of the people.