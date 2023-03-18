Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Education is acting in his official capacity to endanger the mental health and lives of Arizona’s K-12 children for the sole purpose of ingratiating himself with the Arizona political ultra-right. Tom Horne intends to punish teachers who instruct students about “emotional support.” Horne may be an education superintendent but dangerously ignorant of the facts that there are high & rising incidences of depression & suicide in children from K-12. In 2020, latest national report, Arizona's adolescent suicide rate was 35% higher than all other states. Also reported 20% of children will be diagnosed with a mental illness. What is Horne’s answer to this crisis: Tell parents to call his "Empower Hotline" and report teachers who give instructions about “emotional support.” Then Horne will have offending teachers investigated and punished by the State Board of Education. Superintendent Horne's true goal is imposing Critical Right Theory’s of culture war stunts at the risk and cost of our children’s mental health and lives.