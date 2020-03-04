Letter: Education/vouchers
View Comments

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) voucher program by voting for Prop 305. Do our legislators not understand what the voters were saying? Now, in addition to wanting to expand the program, they are trying to make it legal to use these funds across state lines in five adjoining states. They make it sound like a good thing as it would allow students in poor schools bordering these states to cross over to attend their schools. Wouldn’t it be better to use that money to improve our schools that so badly need it? Arizona schools currently rank 49th in median teacher pay, there are 1700 classrooms without permanent teachers, and have the highest rate of teacher turnover in the United States. Read about the Save Our Schools Act at: azednews.com

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Local-issues

Letter: hit and run

Yesterday February the 25th, in the morning someone ran their vehicle into the south east wall of Hajra House 1111 north queen ave the buildin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News