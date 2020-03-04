Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) voucher program by voting for Prop 305. Do our legislators not understand what the voters were saying? Now, in addition to wanting to expand the program, they are trying to make it legal to use these funds across state lines in five adjoining states. They make it sound like a good thing as it would allow students in poor schools bordering these states to cross over to attend their schools. Wouldn’t it be better to use that money to improve our schools that so badly need it? Arizona schools currently rank 49th in median teacher pay, there are 1700 classrooms without permanent teachers, and have the highest rate of teacher turnover in the United States. Read about the Save Our Schools Act at: azednews.com
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.