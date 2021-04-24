Letter: Education Vouchers

Another Attack on Public Education
The legislature’s newest anti-sex education bill seeks to prohibit history, science, and health teachers from covering required course material. This bill is in violation of the State Board of Education, which is solely responsible for determining curriculum and setting specific instructional standards that teachers must meet. It would prevent teachers from doing their job and deprive students of information necessary to keep themselves safe and healthy.
This bill is in violation of their First Amendment rights. Justice Fortes (1969) ruled that “teachers and students do not shed their constitutional right to freedom of speech at the schoolhouse gate, and students may not be regarded as closed-circuit recipients of only that which the State chooses to communicate.”
Parents who want absolute say over what their children can and cannot learn have the right to home school them or send them to private or parochial schools. They do not have the right to micromanage public schools.
Demand that Governor Ducey veto SB 1456.
Lois Postil
Northwest side
