Thank you for printing the well written article by Nicole Santa Cruz, Out of sight, out of mind.

Is it a coincidence that Arizona has the 4th highest imprisonment rate in the United States and is the 49th in per pupil spending on education, $10,000 per student below the national average?

Maybe if Arizona legislators valued public education more, there would be less need for incarceration.

Kathryn Baron

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

