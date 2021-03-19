Letter: Education

At first I did not agree with the North Carolina senate because he wanted to send all students from k-12 to school 5 days a week. This is worse because of the pandemic going around especially if he wants everyone to go back. Personally I think it should be up to the parents to send their kids back to school to be in person, and I understand that some students are failing. If the students are failing they should be the ones to go back to school because if they are at school they would be able to learn and the teachers would actually be helping them, but online students just login and go to sleep. Now they are using plan A and plan B, in which the students go to school and wear masks while 6 ft apart and the other is only half the school going. The option for online learning is still open for the parents that do not want to send their children to school.
Roman Canez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.