Letter: Education

SUPPORT EDUCATION INSTEAD OF VOTER SUPPRESSION!
Why are Arizona students becoming pawns for the angry and misinformed? EDUCATION, let me repeat,
EDUCATION is the most important skill one can acquire to be an independent, productive and resourceful person.
For decades, Arizona’s school system has ranked at the bottom in academic achievements nationwide.
Highly talented teachers and knowledgeable administrators have been fighting with Arizona‘s legislators for years to improve the quality of education in our state’s schools. Every student should be afforded a superior learning
experience. Many holding public office have seriously thwarted improving education in Arizona for years. Why
are these elected officials allowed to short change our children with their political agendas? Unfortunately,
students are not a number one priority with all Arizona lawmakers. ONLY when parents value education more than
their political party, raise the pay scale for teachers, support our professionally trained experts, and vote out those
who reject the importance of education will Arizona’s school system flourish.
Joanie Rose