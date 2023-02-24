Arizona ranks 45th in academic achievement in the U.S. These poor results should encourage the academic community to look at the curriculum and other standards of teaching instead the focus is on increasing teacher's pay.

Should not one's compensation be measured by performance and success? We, as a nation are falling behind other industrialized nations. We are not educating our citizens for the jobs available. There are more and more jobs being filled by Asians and those from India. We need to wake up as this once great country is falling way behind.