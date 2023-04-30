Most parents send their children to school to get an education.

While some parents prefer their children remain ignorant in certain subjects.

Rather than having all the children be ignorant in these subjects, let's develop

a form that these parents can fill out indicating which subjects or books they want

their children to be ignorant about. Copies of this form would be given to the

respective teachers and librarians who would prevent these children from checking out these books or excusing these children when these subjects are being taught. The teachers of course, would have to give the student a grade of I for Incomplete or if possible assign them an alternative lesson to learn.

Philip Brown

East side