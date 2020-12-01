Letter: Education

There's no doubt that eradicating the coronavirus is paramount as a new administration takes office in January. However, there is an equally pressing need that deserves immediate attention. The virus has forced countless students into online learning across the country and inevitably, when in-person learning resumes, many pupils will be functioning below grade level. We have to completely rethink grade levels if we're able to help students progress in the educational system. Teacher involvement will be more important than ever to allow students to progress according to their individual needs.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
