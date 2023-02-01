 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: education

  • Comments

Tom Horne is wielding his new power. Not for the benefit of our state's students, but to conform to his personal prejudices: he this week cancelled scheduled presentations re. diversity at a state-wide teachers' conference.

Some may recall when Mr. Horne cancelled the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson High School - a program that kept Tucson's Mexican-American students in school and carried them through to graduation from high school. Then he ordered removal of many books from school libraries, books that he personally found offensive.

Mr. Horne is a man to constrain. Newly elected as Arizona superintendent of education, he endangers Arizona public-school students.

Patricia H Wendel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Letter: Death Penalty Bias

Letter: Death Penalty Bias

County Attorney Laura Conover is right to urge that Governor Katie Hobbs’ study of Arizona’s death penalty should be expanded to evaluate bias…

Letter: Coper World Mine

Letter: Coper World Mine

As a retired public health nurse I believe all Tucsonians should be concerned about the long term catastrophic impacts to the environment, hea…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Letters to the editor

Letter: Letters to the editor

I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News