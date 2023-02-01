Letter: education

Tom Horne is wielding his new power. Not for the benefit of our state's students, but to conform to his personal prejudices: he this week cancelled scheduled presentations re. diversity at a state-wide teachers' conference.

Some may recall when Mr. Horne cancelled the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson High School - a program that kept Tucson's Mexican-American students in school and carried them through to graduation from high school. Then he ordered removal of many books from school libraries, books that he personally found offensive.

Mr. Horne is a man to constrain. Newly elected as Arizona superintendent of education, he endangers Arizona public-school students.

Patricia H Wendel

Midtown