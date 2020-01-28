Letter: education

There are endless articles about the quality of education and what to do to improve it. Most resolutions center about more funds as if to say more money will solve it. Has anyone thought about reviewing the curriculum? Why not wipe the board clean and start again. Besides teaching the basic 3 - R's etc make sure we teach civics, personal finance and subjects that will enable the individual to survive once graduated. How about giving the teachers the ability to enforce discipline in the classrooms, not allow cell phones in class? Continuing to kick the can down the road and then criticize the results is not logical. Wake up school boards and legislators and address the real problem.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.