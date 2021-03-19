Letter: Education

Jesse Molina
Ms. Palmer
Junior English
09 March 2021
CITATION:
Galemore, Josh “Summer school an expanding option for students who struggled with online learning.” Tucson.com. Arizona Daily Star 09 March 2021
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
To the editor:
I am writing in response to the 9 March 2021 article by Concettina Giuliano Cronkite News (Josh Galemore) entitled “ Summer school an expanding option for students who struggled with online learning.” I agree that it has been a struggle to students of all grade levels who are online. It is very important to us students to have a chance to regroup ourselves during the summer to prepare for the next school year; however, Arizona districts are offering extra classes over the summer to help catch up for the upcoming school year. With improved district guidelines, students will begin to improve in school and less summer classes will need to be given out for the upcoming years.
Jesse Molina
09 March 2021
Tucson, Az
Student, Sunnyside High School