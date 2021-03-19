 Skip to main content
Letter: Education
Letter: Education

Jesse Molina

Ms. Palmer

Junior English

09 March 2021

Galemore, Josh "Summer school an expanding option for students who struggled with online learning." Tucson.com. Arizona Daily Star 09 March 2021

I am writing in response to the 9 March 2021 article by Concettina Giuliano Cronkite News (Josh Galemore) entitled " Summer school an expanding option for students who struggled with online learning." I agree that it has been a struggle to students of all grade levels who are online. It is very important to us students to have a chance to regroup ourselves during the summer to prepare for the next school year; however, Arizona districts are offering extra classes over the summer to help catch up for the upcoming school year. With improved district guidelines, students will begin to improve in school and less summer classes will need to be given out for the upcoming years.

Jesse Molina

Tucson, Az

Student, Sunnyside High School

South Tucson

