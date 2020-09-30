 Skip to main content
Letter: education
As a parent of two TUSD students, I want to express my deep appreciation for the efforts the teachers are making to engage and inspire.

The instruction is inventive, challenging, and community-building. I have been working from home since March and have had the chance to overhear my kids "in class" and am impressed by the quality of instruction.

Kudos to our hardworking TUSD educators. This isn't an easy task, and we are grateful.

Julie Reed

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

