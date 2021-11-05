 Skip to main content
Letter: Educational Article
Letter: Educational Article

I really hope someone in the Pima County Scoundrel(oh, sorry..'Sheriff'') Department read the November 3 Star Opinion article about police officers needing a new image.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

