Letter: Educational Emergency: Tucson Teachers College

The latest test results of AZ schools, 38% to standard in English and 31% in math, are abysmal. When full testing and the grading of schools resume after the pandemic damage is assessed, we can expect further bad news to go with being among the lowest states in educational attainment and funding per pupil in the US. This is an emergency approaching a mass school shooting. Current solutions, paying a company in Chicago to teach math for TUSD via Zoom and extending vouchers that will further degrade public schools, will only make matters worse. Just as our city traded being the state capital for hosting the University when we became a state, we must establish the Tucson Teachers College to provide a quality, fully paid bachelor's degree in education to top Tucson high school graduates in return for four years of service as an intern or teacher in Tucson area schools. University inflation means AZ teacher salaries cannot cover student loans. It is time for Tucson to grow our own.

Frank Hartline

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

