UA President Robbins paid McKinsey &Co. $14 million+ in a no-bid contract to create a “strategic plan.” What the hell do we pay him over $1million a year for, anyway? Shouldn’t a person who is paid that handsomely be able to develop a strategic plan on his own, without the “help” of a company that has relatively little experience consulting for American universities? At a time when student tuition & debt keep climbing, this is a tragic example of mis-aligned priorities. Robert Robbins is NOT an education leader. He is an over-paid, underperforming “charmer” who’s made a great university weaker. His racist remarks and insensitivity related to Native American students, and his failure to apologize properly exposed him as unfit to lead ANY university, much less a world-class school like the University of Arizona.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.