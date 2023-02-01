Letter: Educational Leadership

My appreciation to the University of Arizona and the College of Education’s, Garrison Tsinajinie, Sunnggye Hong and Stephanie MacFarland for their development of project COMPASSS. This project involves 30, Special Education Master’s degree students, who are preparing to help K-12 children with visual impairment, severe multiple disabilities and orientation and mobility challenges. The reality is that students with sensory disabilities need academic support, and also need quality of life support as well. Arizona has teacher staffing shortages with schools filling these gaps with lesser qualified instructors. The University is committed to helping to increase teacher effectiveness given the constraints of teacher shortages by increasing the competency and capability of future special education teachers. This will have a positive impact for sensory challenged students. COMPASSS is a giant step in the right direction, led by caring and committed instructional staff. How lucky we are to have these leaders at all levels in Education right here in Tucson! Teachers are important, they help our children to be self reliant.