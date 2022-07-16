Letter: Educator, Advocate and Leader, Mom

When speaking to voters about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Priya says she hears a common refrain: shock, anger, and fear. When talking with my friends and relatives, I hear the same thing – and additionally, with urgency, they ask, “What is going to be done about it?”

I tell them they need to VOTE– and I am recommending Priya Sundareshan for Senate in Legislative District 18. I have attended several forums where she appeared with other candidates. Smart, talented and an excellent communicator, she stands head and shoulders above her competitor. An attorney, she teaches natural resources law at the University of Arizona and holds an engineering degree from MIT. She advocates for reproductive rights and other key issues facing Arizonans: water security, renewable energy, climate change, voting rights, and public education.