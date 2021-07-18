Letter: Educator completely misses real teacher shortage:

While Opinion wrier Kathy Scott was correct that teachers need more funding she overlooked one fundamental fact. Having a child who chose to become a fifth grade teacher and made the hard decision to leave after five years to become a Doctor, because he saw no prospects of ever getting his student loans paid off. Relaying on the Federal Government to solve Arizona’s shortage of teachers will not work unless Arizona’s state legislature decides to make the hard decision tax cuts or educational funding. If Arizona’s legislature is really serious about funding for our schools here is what they must do. Arizona should offer a free four-year scholarship to any resident willing to become a teacher. The scholarship will be predicated on teaching in an Arizona school for a period of four years. Leaving anytime before the four years they will have to re-pay the state for every year they leave early. This could be a new version of the G.I. bill.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.