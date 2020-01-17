Letter: Effective gun laws
Letter: Effective gun laws

Re: the Jan. 11 photo "Stars of Hope honor Jan. 8 victims."

It was disheartening (and ironic) to see the Saturday, January 11 Daily Star front page picture of the student placing his star at the “Stars of Hope” event in honor of the victims of the January 8 mass shooting in Tucson, given that Arizona, according to the Giffords Law Center's Annual Gun Law Scorecard, has the 4th weakest gun laws in the nation, and the 16th highest gun death rate.

How much more meaningful it would be if we honored victims of gun violence by enacting laws that would make the violence less prevalent, than by honoring them with thoughts, prayers or “Stars of Hope”

Kathy Simolaris

East side

