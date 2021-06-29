 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: effluent pumping from midtown is downhill
View Comments

Letter: effluent pumping from midtown is downhill

  • Comments

Re: the letter in today's (Tuesday 29 June, 2021) paper, titled "Fresh water, wastewater:"

The writer states he lives in the "foothills" and infers that Tucson's wastewater is pumped "up to Ina Road" from inside the City limits.

His is a common misconception. Many think that area is "foothills." However, metropolitan Tucson slopes from the Rita Ranch, at an elevation of about 3000', toward the NW, where those so-called "foothills" are in the range of 2400'.

In fact, Tucson's "official" elevation, at Tucson International Airport, is 2600'. I live in midtown, at 2450'. The Foothills Mall is at 2400', compared to El Con Mall at 2600'. For that matter, St. Philip's in the Hills, at the "gateway" to the foothills, could more aptly be called "St. Philip's at the River, at only 2350'. Farther downhill from there, the Ina Road treatment plant, where the wastewater goes, lies at 2200'.

If one just considers our rivers and the directions towards which they flow, one will realize that is the case.

Miriam Pattison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News