Letter: effluent pumping from midtown is downhill

Re: the letter in today's (Tuesday 29 June, 2021) paper, titled "Fresh water, wastewater:"
The writer states he lives in the "foothills" and infers that Tucson's wastewater is pumped "up to Ina Road" from inside the City limits.
His is a common misconception. Many think that area is "foothills." However, metropolitan Tucson slopes from the Rita Ranch, at an elevation of about 3000', toward the NW, where those so-called "foothills" are in the range of 2400'.
In fact, Tucson's "official" elevation, at Tucson International Airport, is 2600'. I live in midtown, at 2450'. The Foothills Mall is at 2400', compared to El Con Mall at 2600'. For that matter, St. Philip's in the Hills, at the "gateway" to the foothills, could more aptly be called "St. Philip's at the River, at only 2350'. Farther downhill from there, the Ina Road treatment plant, where the wastewater goes, lies at 2200'.
If one just considers our rivers and the directions towards which they flow, one will realize that is the case.
Miriam Pattison
Midtown
