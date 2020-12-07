 Skip to main content
Letter: Effort by Cristy & Finchem to Disenfranchise voters
Letter: Effort by Cristy & Finchem to Disenfranchise voters

I have had difficulty comprehending the claims produced by County Supervisor Steve Christy and State Representative Mark Finchem , a "select" lawmaker, seeking to declare that election "improprieties" so severely altered the election results that the outcome ought not be certified. These "improprieties " however are strictly limited to the presidential race and apparently did not extend to their own race for County Supervisor or State Representative. The extent is so severe that the results of the election are not valid! Prior to Representative Finchem's and Cristy's protests I dismissed them as harmless ravings of the political lunatic fringe. But in view of Finshems current efforts to hold a public forum I have had a change of hart and now agree that the election of both Cristy and Finchem ought to be the subject of a re-count and then special runoff election and hopefully allow the voters the opportunity to seriously reconsider each as totally unqualified to hold office.

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

