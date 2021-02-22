Letter: Egregious Zoo Error!

My fiance and I visited Barnum Hill and the duck ponds on Valentine's Day for the first time. It was filled with families, couples picnicking, dogs playing....and no one playing video games! They were outside, in the fresh air, laughing, frolicking and being joyful! It was a wonderful sight INDEED! It is my opinion that taking away Barnum Hill and the duck ponds and waterfall would be an egregious error to our city park. Considering job loss, the COVID pandemic, rent problems, working from home, school upheaval, removing a place of family solace would be an egregious error! There has to be a Plan B for the 3.5 acre "Pathway to Asia" exhibit. We saw empty ball fields. Perhaps THEY can be repurposed! If they are not immediately adjacent to the zoo, a gondola could be built. I agree that zoo upgrades are both beneficial and vital----but city planners need to remember that our residents NEED free recreation to continue family togetherness!
Karen Kos
Oro Valley
