By most accounts the award El Charo recently received might have been deserved but not by my experience. Years ago my wife and I ate at their restaurant at Kolb and Sunrise. The food was good, the service attentive, and the prices reasonable. However, after we received our bill and paid it and were leaving we got to the front door when my wife discovered she forgot to pick up her leftovers she was going to take home. I went back to the table to retrieve them only to find that our table had been cleared and the leftovers thrown away. All of that happened within two minutes. No effort was made by the staff to try to get the leftovers to us before we left. Their efforts were focused on table turnover to maximize profits and nothing else. I prefer now, as I did then, to dine in restaurants that are more caring to their customers. El Charo is not one of those restaurants. We have not been back
Tom Martin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.