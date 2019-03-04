Re: the March 2 letter to the editor "El Charro is hardly a standout."

I am a native Tucsonan and I congratulate El Charro on their James Beard Award nomination. I believe there are multiple reasons for El Charro being mentioned when the subject of Mexican food is addressed. They are among the oldest — if not the oldest Mexican restaurant in Tucson. They have an extensive menu incorporating both traditional and modern dishes. I understand everyone has their favorites, but in my opinion, the signature dish of Tucson and the one my friends and relatives ask for is carne seca — and no one does it better than El Charro.

Phil Benziger

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

