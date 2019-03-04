Re: the March 2 letter to the editor "El Charro is hardly a standout."
I read the letter about El Charro Cafe and found the writer's comments shallow at best. I am at a complete loss about the writer's motivation in criticizing one of Tucson's culinary gems. To call the food from El Charro "pedestrian " reveals the writer's naïveté as it relates to Mexican food, surprising for a native Tucsonan.
Pedestrian, really? Come on! Be real! El Charro's 96 years of continuous, successful operations speak for themselves, and serve to repudiate the writer's unwarranted comments. After all, the proof is in the salsa. Being named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award not only validates El Charro's hard-earned reputation, but also shines a bright spotlight on the Old Pueblo.
Bob Aranda
Southeast side
