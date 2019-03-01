As a native Tucsonan, I was very pleased to see Don Guerra listed as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award in the baking category. That said, I was very disappointed to see El Charro listed. Every time there is any publicity for a Mexican food restaurant, El Charro is always mentioned. Personally, I find their food to be very pedestrian and lacking. There are several I can think of that far outweigh El Charro. Unfortunately, Midway Molina is now closed. El Cisne at Sunrise and Swan is one of the best.
I took a little survey of my friends and not one of them would have voted for El Charro.
Adrienne Cook
East side
