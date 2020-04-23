Letter: El Grupo is more than bike riding
Re: the April 18 article "Tucson's El Grupo doing its best toride out virus."

Thank you so much for highlighting the work of El Grupo. I’ve supported El Grupo for many years and am a proud Board member.

I am also a high school counselor and I've often wished we could bottle the El Grupo magic and give it to all kids. The lessons these riders learn in El Grupo go far beyond bike riding; they learn perseverance, time management, commitment, collaboration and they develop a fierce sense of community pride.

Yes, this pandemic is challenging. But El Grupo is full of creative folks with big hearts. Practices look different but the essence of the organization is going strong.

Brenda Kazen

Midtown

