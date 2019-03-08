I have fond memories of learning to ride my bike in the orange groves in Southern CA. Dad said I had to learn to ride without the training wheels or it would go back to the store! I've continued to ride for most of my life.
Here's my take. It's gotten out of hand! We never attempt drives up to Mt. Lemmon on weekends anymore as the bicyclists rudely hog the road (out of their lanes or lack of, while we worry about on-coming passing cars with a double yellow line). It's equally bad here in town in intersections & on the narrow streets!
Let the 'Tour' continue, just do it in Benson, Sierra Vista, Wilcox or even Bisbee! Please! STAY in your own lanes or on the pricey bike paths, and pay for the 'Tour' yourselves. We all have to pay for OUR hobbies! -Also get licensed to ride, as the tax revenue may help drivers who have to continually negotiate unfilled pot holes (around your bikes)!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.