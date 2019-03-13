As someone who has done over 10 El Tours, going back to #2, and doing six Tours of Tucson Mountains, I am disappointed in the negative comments directed toward its founder Richard DeBernardis and the PBAA. If it weren't for his creation and dedication to El Tour, thousands of "cyclists" in Southern Arizona would never have gotten on a bike. He showed us anyone, of any age, could participate, and also raise Millions of dollars for great non-profits like the American Diabetes Association, the Arthritis Foundation, Tu Nidito, UA Alumni Association, and 36 other charities. When I was Executive Director of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, I was proud to induct Debernardis as the first bicycle athlete recognized by the Hall. While he was an executive in the cycling world, he was an athlete himself having done perimeter rides all over the world. Tucson has grown and perimeter rides are costly and hard to do. Perhaps, an El Tour ride can be created using The Loop.
Matt Welch
Northeast side
