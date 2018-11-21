Now that the 2018 El Tour de Tucson is over, it’s worthwhile reflecting on the event’s importance to the sport of cycling and to the community. The Tour has been exceptional at promoting a healthy lifestyle and a healthy local economy. But what started as a “perimeter” event in 1983 has become much more of an urban arterial experience. This year’s route changes placed the participants on very busy streets and highways, which required extensive and expensive traffic control. The level of inconvenience to Saturday traffic was unbearable for many people. It’s now time to relocate the Tour route back out on to outlying roads (there are many options) and to shift the event to Sunday when there is much less conflicting traffic. These two changes will increase safety for the riders, provide a better ride experience, decrease frustration for local traffic, lower costs, and return the Tour to its perimeter roots.
Curtis Lueck
West side
