Re: the March 6 column "Chronic financial problems show El Tour needs a reboot."
I have participated in many sporting events over the last 20 years. While I don't live in Arizona, I have traveled to Tucson each November to participate in El Tour de Tucson. I know of many others that make the annual journey to support the event, and the community, because of Richard DeBernardis and his dedication to improving the lives of many through his tireless work.
Running an event of this magnitude, as long as Mr. DeBernardis has done, requires tenacity and diligence. I am unaware of any other event that has run as long as El Tour has, and I believe that Mr. DeBernardis deserves a great deal of respect from the community for his efforts. I sincerely hope that El Tour can continue under new leadership as the event, and the associated fundraising, is such an important part of southern Arizona and beyond.
Brian Kelly
Holladay, Utah
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.