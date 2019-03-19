Greetings from the far North.
Articles in “the Star” relate a particular tension between the city of Tucson, and El Tour de Tucson. As an outsider, who goes to Tucson to work as a volunteer for PBAA during the race, thought I might add some comments.
It is amazing the number of bicyclists, local and from a distance who come to pedal in El Tour. Thousands have participated in that race.
El Tour is a tribute to health!!! The biking athletes are incredibly ready for the event. It was also great to see members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe biking for the cause of eliminating diabetes.
Nonprofits, and commercial interests, receive a financial benefit from this weekend affair, which takes incredible effort to organize and produce.
Probably El Tour represents, to me, the soul of Tucson: beautiful country co- creating a vibrant event for true community development.
Orianne Reich
Wasilla, AK
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.