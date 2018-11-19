This will probably get me some hate mail, so let me start by saying I’m very bicycle friendly and I think Tucson has done a whole lot to make this a bike-friendly city, and I’m glad... however. I spent over an hour around midday today on Speedway waiting to get from Stone to the west side. Traffic was completely stopped for almost the entire duration.
My son experienced the same thing on Grant, and I know St Mary’s was the same. When I finally got through I saw that traffic was tied up for nearly a mile on the west side, heading east. Maybe it’s time for El Tour to find a new route on the city’s perimeter or to make some other adjustments that don’t punish us westsiders and others so horribly.
Elaine Williams
West side
