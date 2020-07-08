Letter: Elect a Woman Pima County Attorney

Kudos to Sarah Garrecht Gassen and the AZ Daily Star Board for “trying something new.” On July 1, they invited the three Democratic Pima County Attorney candidates—Laura Conover, Jonathan Mosher, and Mark Diebolt--to interviews via Zoom. The Board fielded their questions and others from the chat box.
By seeing and hearing them virtually, I have found my candidate, Defense Attorney (cum Prosecuting Attorney) Laura Conover! Her calm, confident demeanor stood out in her determined plan to run as reform candidate for Pima County Attorney; hire new trainees as office staff; lower nearly 7,000 current felony convictions; focus more on community protection from abuse, fraud, and violent crimes; and on issues about private prisons, bail bonds, and deincarceration.
Born, raised, and educated here in Tucson, where she intends to stay, Laura is fluent in Spanish; her character and values truly shine in her candidacy motto--“Sano y Salvo”—Keep Our Community “Safe and Sound.” Elect a talented, committed woman!
Deborah Clifford Gessaman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!