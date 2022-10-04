Letter: Elect Fontes to protect our right to vote

We’re on the knife’s edge of losing our right to vote here in Arizona. Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Mark Finchem posts on social media using #FollowtheLaw – but he won’t. An ardent promoter of the Big Lie, he sends out frequent fund-raising emails promising that, if elected, he will conduct “perp walks” for “fraudsters”. In fact, he’s never produced credible evidence of election fraud in Arizona in 2020. He's made it clear that he will not accept the results of this election if he loses.
If elected, Finchem will strictly limit mail-in voting and require a hand count of ballots. His “reforms” will throw Arizona’s election system into chaos, giving him a pretext to disallow millions of ballots cast by Arizonans who disagree with him or allow him to argue that due to “concerns” about the results, a Presidential election must be independently decided by the AZ Legislature.
Protect our future right to vote. Elect Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.