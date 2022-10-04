Letter: Elect Fontes to protect our right to vote

We’re on the knife’s edge of losing our right to vote here in Arizona. Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Mark Finchem posts on social media using #FollowtheLaw – but he won’t. An ardent promoter of the Big Lie, he sends out frequent fund-raising emails promising that, if elected, he will conduct “perp walks” for “fraudsters”. In fact, he’s never produced credible evidence of election fraud in Arizona in 2020. He's made it clear that he will not accept the results of this election if he loses.